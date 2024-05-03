Buffs golf named regional runners-up, advance to state

May 2—The Buffs are heading back to state.

McAlester golf competed at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A East Regional at Pryor, finishing as runners-up and advancing to the state tournament.

The Buffaloes recorded a final team score of 315, setting up a tie with Claremore. But the Buffs won the tiebreaker, securing the second place finish. Cascia Hall earned first place with a 289, Tahlequah took fourth with a 322, Collinsville came in fifth with a 332, and Muskogee rounded out the top six heading to state with a 336.

The five team members include Seth Gilliam, Shawn Perkins, Zane Owens, Kaiden Duke, and Jackson Miller.

Although filled with excitement, the Buffs know the job isn't done yet. Next up will be the OSSAA Class 5A Boys Golf State Tournament, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Blanchard.