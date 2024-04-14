Buffs battle Rattan in final day of Mike Deak Shootout Festival

Apr. 13—The Buffs fought to the final out.

McAlester battled against Rattan Saturday in the final evening of action at the Mike Deak Shootout Festival, where the Buffs fell 8-5 to the Rams.

The Buffalo defense held off the Rams for the first three innings before McAlester made its move in the bottom half of the inning. Ayden Shumway led off with a grounder up the middle to get a runner on the bases. Ganon Mullins followed with a shallow single at second base, giving Shumway the opportunity to score and give McAlester the early lead.

The Rams answered in the top of the fourth inning, earning four runs to jump into the lead. They later added another in the top of the next inning, taking a 5-1 lead.

McAlester responded in the bottom of the fifth, as Brayden Phillips earned a triple before scoring himself on a wild pitch. After Ethan Watkins and Gunnar Hodgell made their way on base, Jackson Morgan plopped a pitch into left field two score another and trim the deficit to two after five innings.

Rattan earned two more runs in the top of the sixth, but the Buffs punched right back courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Mullins and a ball put into play by Stinchcomb to stay on their opponent's heels.

The Rams added one more run in the top of the seventh to extend the lead to three, giving the Buffs one final chance at the plate. McAlester fought to the finish, but Rattan held on defensively for the win.

Lesnau, Mullins, and Morgan all recorded an RBI each, and Max Harmon and Jordan Clark combined their efforts on the mound.

Next up for the Buffs, a district series against Sapulpa — with the home half coming Tuesday night.

Here are the complete results and schedule for the 2024 McAlester Baseball Mike Deak Shootout Festival:

THURSDAY

Eufaula 22, Broken Bow 6

Sallisaw 10, Hugo 2

McAlester 9, Muskogee 8 (12 innings)

Durant 6, Antlers 4

Rattan 6, Preston 3

FRIDAY

McAlester JV 14, Broken Bow JV 6

Preston 8, Broken Bow 5

Poteau 13, Muskogee 9

Rattan 7, Durant 5

McAlester 12, Eufaula 4

SATURDAY

Antlers 18, Eufaula 7

Muskogee 14, Broken Bow 11

Durant 14, Hugo 13 (8 innings)

McAlester vs. Rattan, 4:45 p.m.