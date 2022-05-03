Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie changes number

Isaiah McKenzie is going to have a new look in 2022.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver has decided to change his number, according to the man himself.

McKenzie shared a few things on his social media accounts this week displaying the change.

The first, and dead giveaway, was a photoshopped image of him in his Bills uniform with the No. 6 on his chest:

Earlier this spring, the Bills re-signed McKenzie to a two-year deal. He was a pending free agent.

In recent years, the NFL approved a change to number rule relating to some positions. Receivers were allowed to change their number to a single digit, but only under a few specific protocols.

Players could do so last season immediately if they paid a fee. However, that fee would be “waived” once a player was a free agent and then signed a new contract like McKenzie chose to do so.

This is why former Bill Emmanuel Sanders was allowed to wear No. 1 last season.

Why the change for McKenzie? It’s not entirely clear.

McKenzie did wear 16 in college at the University of Georgia. Isaiah Hodgins currently wears No. 16, so No. 6 might be a good bridge between the two.

On his Instagram, McKenzie also posted a video of the official change and discussed it with a few teammates the team’s locker room.

Check that out below via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber:

Isaiah McKenzie shares that he has officially changed to no. 6 — #Bills punter Matt Araiza takes over no. 19. pic.twitter.com/4d4rujFnma — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) May 2, 2022

