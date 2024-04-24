New Budweiser 703 Club draws praise from Cardinals fans

ST. LOUIS – A new off-season addition is proving to be a big hit with fans at Busch Stadium, even if the product on the field is struggling.

Despite being 11-14, Cardinals management believes the way to fans’ hearts this season is through their stomachs. Enter the Budweiser 703 Club, the latest all-inclusive area inside the stadium since 2017.

“Amazing,” fan Mathew Cromer said. “Great spot. Great food and atmosphere. Open view of the Hall of Fame Museum; pretty amazing spot for all of us.”

Busch Stadium already has 15 special fan zones at various price levels.

“We’ve been to the Redbird Club and Champions Club,” fan John Heinkel said. “The service here is amazing, and the outdoor seats are cloth and the table between you. This place rocks.”

From indoor bartenders to self-serve, the communal setting indoors takes the outdoor game to a new level, with cloth seats and built-in tables.

“It’s an all-inclusive, which means your ticket and food and drinks are included in the price of your ticket,” Joe Strohm, vice president of ticket sales, said. “We have more all-inclusive tickets than any team in baseball.”

The Cardinals are acclimating the stadium for 21st century baseball fans; fresh food made in front of you at various food stations.

“This is really nice, and we’ve been in party suites a lot, and this one has really different food; and it’s really good,” fan Karen Schrader said.

The club takes its name from Albert Pujols’ 703 regular season home runs in his career.

“We enjoy coming to the game and having a meal,” Cromer said. “Breaking bread with your family and being able to enjoy a few drinks and not having to pay extra. You end up making out better and having a good group feeling and a great atmosphere.”

