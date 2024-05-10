Bucs open Rookie Mini Camp for prospects

TAMPA, Fla. - Friday's practice at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training facility in Tampa wasn't just another ordinary off-season football practice, although some players would like to think it was.

"At the end of the day, it is still football," said Bucs rookie outside linebacker Chris Braswell. "You just have to go out there, compete and work hard."

For the many dressed in pewter and red on Friday, this particular practice was their first taste of the NFL.

"It's a real blessed experience, and I'm just trying to take it all in," said Buccaneers third round draft pick Tykee Smith.

With the Bucs starting their Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, draft picks and undrafted free agents, alike, took to the practice field for the first time as NFL prospects.

"It's a lot of emotion being able to play in the NFL. I dreamed about it as a kid," Braswell added.

For some, like fourth round draft pick Bucky Irving, the gravity of Friday's practice hit the running back even before he put on the pads.

"It finally hit me. Being able to be in the locker room and seeing your name on a locker," Irving said. "I'm just taking it all in right now."

While it might be hard for the rookies on this field to keep their emotions in check, a job still needed to be done.

"You still have work to do. You haven't proved yourself," Irving said. "You got drafted, but you still have to come in here and compete at a high level."

For some, learning will be the most important goal over the weekend camp. For others, making an impression means even more.

Regardless, head coach Todd Bowles said he will take notice either way.

"You want to come in in-shape, you want to do the right things, you want to show that growth learning-wise by each meeting and each day and put your best foot forward," he said.

While careers likely won't be made or broken over the next 48 hours, the rookies on the practice field know that their careers and dreams do begin again this weekend.

