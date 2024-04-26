Bucs to introduce draft pick Graham Barton at Friday press conference

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Buccaneers and Graham Barton, the teams first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, are set to speak to the media at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Barton will be joined by General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowls at the AdventHealth Training Center.

A look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2024 NFL Draft picks

The Bucs selected Barton with the 26th pick, bringing in a player Licht compared to former Bucs stars Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen.

“He’s got the tools to do it all,” Licht told the media following the selection of Barton. “He’s a very athletic guy, he plays with a great base, he plays with good anchor, and he plays with a nasty temperament.”

Barton, who will play center for the Bucs, said he’s excited to get in the building and meet his teammates.

“Being the young guy, I’ve got to come in and earn their respect, but I’m looking forward to building relationships with them, becoming friends with them, becoming teammates with them,” Barton said. “I’m just excited. [There are] a lot of great pieces on that offense and hopefully I can add to that.”

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday night. Tampa Bay currently holds pick 57 in the second round, and picks 89 and 92 in the third round.

