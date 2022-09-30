Bucs injury report: Akiem Hicks out, Breshad Perriman doubtful vs. Chiefs

We've ruled out DT Akiem Hicks for Week 4. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 30, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a key starter on defense yet again this week, and might be missing one of their pass-catchers.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while wide receiver Breshad Perriman is listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report.

Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, as well as left tackle Donovan Smith, are all considered game-time decisions after missing the last two games.

