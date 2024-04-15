Bucs CB Zyon McCollum chasing more big plays in 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers created a hole in their starting lineup when they traded cornerback Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason, but they’re hopeful that in his third NFL season, Zyon McCollum can rise to the occasion opposite Jamel Dean on the outside.

A fifth-round pick out of Sam Houston State two years ago, McCollum has an impressive blend of size and athleticism, and has flashed lofty potential over his first two seasons in the league. But he’s going to have to take things to another level if he wants to earn a full-time role starting role following Davis’ departure.

Speaking to the media Monday as the Bucs kicked off their offseason program with the first round of voluntary workouts, McCollum said one area of focus for him this season will be making more splash plays in the secondary:

#Bucs CB Zyon McCollum talks about taking “calculated chances” during OTAs and training camp to work on taking the ball away at a higher rate. pic.twitter.com/v83wFrjOvU — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) April 15, 2024

The entire Bucs secondary would love to create more big plays next season, turning more pass breakups into takeaways and points. McCollum clearly wants to be a big part of that, and doing so would help him earn the right to replace Davis on a full-time basis.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire