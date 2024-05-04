Buckeyes set recruiting visit with four-star running back

The recruiting news has been fast and furious for Ohio State football fans, but the excitement just won’t stop. The most recent recruiting buzz is surrounding four-star and homegrown talent, Bo Jackson. The class of 2025, four-star running back from Cleveland has announced the Ohio State has made the cut of his three official visits along with the obvious SEC powerhouses, Alabama and Georgia.

Jackson will be visiting Columbus from May 31st until June 2nd, which is right in between the two SEC rivals as he visits the Bulldog campus from May 17 until May 19th and the Crimson Tide campus from June 7th until June 9th.

The high profile recruit has spurned offers from other Big Ten blue chips such as Michigan, Oregon and Penn State with Ohio State being the last Big Ten school standing. Now it shouldn’t be shocking to see Michigan not make the final three with Tony Alford now running the show in the running back room up North, but still interesting to note.

Very blessed and humbled Huge thanks to all the schools that invited me to do an OV but I can only OV 3@AlabamaFTBL 🌊 @OhioStateFB 🅾️@GeorgiaFootball 🐶 pic.twitter.com/gmTY8NTNv4 — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson2025) May 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire