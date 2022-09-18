Ohio State 77, Toledo 21, Final: OSU football, C.J. Stroud ends night with 5 TDs

The No. 3-ranked Ohio State football team enters Week 3 undefeated and on the cusp of the start of the Big Ten football schedule.

But to get to conference play with a clean slate, Ohio State has one more tune-up against in-state foe Toledo of the Mid-American Conference. The Rockets are 2-0 with wins over Long Island University and UMass but the visit to Columbus will be the toughest test for Toledo yet, obviously, as they are 0-3 all-time against Ohio State.

Ohio State defense:Veteran transfer Tanner McCalister making impact in Ohio State football secondary

Ohio State running back:Ohio State tailback duo begs question: If you have two, do you even have one? | Rob Oller

The two Ohio programs haven't played since a 27-22 Ohio State win in 2011 — Luke Fickell's lone season as Ohio State coach — and the Buckeyes haven't lost to an in-state school since 1921.

Will the Buckeyes enter Big Ten play undefeated? Will Toledo make history? Follow the game live with insights from the Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes coverage team.

Ohio State recruiting:'I would never bet against Will Smith:' Why OSU's 2023 DT commit has something to prove

Where was Michael Hall tonight? How long will TreVeyon Henderson miss? Ohio State coach Ryan Day provides injury updates

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said that defensive lineman Michael Hall and safeties Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister were available tonight, which is why they were not included as part of the list OSU shares prior to the game of players who might miss.

"We just felt like it was the right thing to do, coming out of warmups, was to hold them out," Day said. He added he expects them to be ready next week.

As for running back TreVeyon Henderson, who came out limping after a first-quarter touchdown, Day said that his injury is not considered long term.

Final score: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

The Buckeyes move to 3-0 and keep their win streak against in-state opponents alive. (Ohio State has not lost a game to an in-state school since a 7-6 loss to Oberlin in 1921.)

Story continues

Next up? OSU will open Big Ten play at home against Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. on ABC this upcoming Saturday.

TC Caffey bounces and bounds to a 49-yard OSU touchdown, score: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Ohio State's TC Caffey took the handoff and ran into a wall of three Toledo defenders, bounced away and headed out wide. As he ran down the sideline, he broke two more potential tackles and ran for a memorable 49-yard score.

WE SEE YOU TC CAFFEY 😤



The @OhioStateFB RB breaks off for a HUGE first career TD run ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xSeUIFdYpQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

Besides putting six points on the board, the run accomplished something else for the Scarlet and Gray.

Ohio State's 744 total yards of offense midway through the fourth quarter are the most since Ryan Day joined the staff in 2017. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 18, 2022

Ohio State forces another turnover

Toledo has gone to their second quarterback, and Tucker Gleason, pressured by Ohio State's Javontae Jean-Baptiste, fumbled the ball, which was then recovered by Palaie Gaoteote IV.

Jayden Ballard gets his first TD catch at OSU, score: Ohio State 70, Toledo 21

Kyle McCord found Jayden Ballard out wide, and Ballard turned on the jets to head down the sideline and into the end zone. The play goes 72 yards.

This is OSU's first 70-point game since a 2019 kickoff against Maryland.

Another first! 🔋



Jayden Ballard takes it 72 yards for his first career @OhioStateFB TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/s2HIxkfsLN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

OSU's Dallan Haden rumbles for his first career touchdown, score: Ohio State 63, Toledo 21

Filling in for the injured TreVeyon Henderson, Dallan Haden has made an impact for the Buckeyes. He has 108 yards and the freshman just ran it in from the 1-yard line for his first collegiate score.

The first of many career TDs for Dallan Hayden 🙌



cc: @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/OcP7BAVzgz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

Kyle McCord enters the game for Ohio State

OSU has turned the game over to the second-team players, including quarterback Kyle McCord. That means C.J. Strouds final numbers are, as just mentioned, 22-for-27 passing for 367 yards and five touchdowns.

For the season, Stroud has completed 62 of 85 pass attempts (72.9%), 941 yards and 11 touchdowns.

OSU's C.J. Stroud throws his 5th touchdown pass of the night, score: Ohio State 56, Toledo 21

Having the full committee of receivers available tonight has helped OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud who is now 22-for-27 passing for 367 yards and five touchdowns. The latest score was a seven-yard laser to Emeka Egbuka.

This marks Stroud's sixth game with five-plus touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka adds another one on the board for @OhioStateFB 😤



The Buckeyes are in cruise control in the second half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h4HLjL71Ot — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

Ohio State's defense and special teams do their part

Following a perfectly placed punt by Jesse Mirco that went out of bounds at the 2-yard line (a play so pretty, Fox actually shared video of it), Ohio State's defense only allowed Toledo to get one yard on three plays. That makes this a nice time to share OSU's defensive numbers: The Buckeyes have four tackles for loss (two by Jack Sawyer), and Sawyer, Lathan Ransom and Tommy Eichenberg each have five tackles to pace Ohio State.

Jesse Mirco with an absolute DIME of a punt for @OhioStateFB 🏹🎯 pic.twitter.com/5BFCj3gGiK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

Dequan Finn lobs a touchdown, score: Ohio State 49, Toledo 21

Toledo's Dequan Finn evaded OSU pressure, threw a rainbow of a pass to Desjuan Johnson, and Denzel Burke was unable to make a tackle outside the end zone. It's a 40-yard score for the Rockets.

Mitch Rossi rushes for an OSU touchdown, score: Ohio State 49, Toledo 14

Pushing the pile forward a yard into the end zone, grad student Mitch Rossi has scored the first rushing touchdown of his OSU career.

Mitch Rossi punches it in and @OhioStateFB tacks on another one 😤 pic.twitter.com/CGwA6cExl0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman picks off Toledo's Dequan Finn

For the first time this season, the Ohio State defense has forced a turnover. Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman records an interception in front of 105,398 fans at Ohio Stadium.

Entering tonight, Finn had thrown only 3 picks in 317 career attempts.

Picked off! @OhioStateFB is firing on all cylinders in this one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cZ7ft2aEAS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

Halftime stats from Ohio Stadium:

STAT Toledo Ohio State Total Yds 174 441 Pass Yds 96 297 Rush Yds 78 144 Penalties 1-10 0-0 1st Downs 7 25 3rd Downs 2-6 4-4 4th Downs 1-1 0-0 Total Plays 27 42 Avg Yds/Play 6.4 10.5 Avg Yds/Completion 13.7 16.5 Avg Yds/Rush 5.2 6.5 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 82 (5.9) 144 (6.5) Red Zone 0-0 6-6 Time of Poss 10:39 19:21 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 0 (0) 0 (0) Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Sacks (Def Yds) 0 (0) 1 (4) TFL (Def Yds) 0 (0) 4 (10)

OSU's C.J. Stroud throws for another touchdown, score: Ohio State 42, Toledo 14

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is racking up some impressive numbers in the first half. He's 18-for-20 passing for 297 yards and just threw his fourth touchdown pass for the night, his 10th of the season. The latest throw to end up in the end zone found Julian Fleming open at around the 3-yard line, and Fleming ran it in the rest of the way. It's his second TD catch of the evening.

Julian Fleming gets his second TD of the night 😤



cc: @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/5PS6feozSY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

JK Johnson filling in for the injured Cam Brown

As mentioned below, Cam Brown was escorted to the OSU locker room by one of the Buckeyes' athletic trainers. In his absence, JK Johnson has been playing cornerback for the Scarlet and Gray.

OSU's C.J. Stroud has three TDs passes, two to Marvin Harrison Jr., score: Ohio State 35, Toledo 14

Marvin Harrison, from C.J. Stroud's right, ran into the end zone, then turned inside and caught a C.J. Stroud pass in front of the goalpost. It's his fifth TD catch of the year.

Money Marvin 🔥



There's just no stopping the @OhioStateFB WR pic.twitter.com/LqV0O7E4Db — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

Cornerback Cam Brown is the latest Buckeye to head to the locker room. He's being escorted there by one of the team's athletic trainers.

Dequan Finn rushes for a Toledo touchdown, score: Ohio State 28, Toledo 14

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn has five carries for 67 yards, the latest of which was a 23-yard run for a Rockets second-quarter score.

Ohio State's Chip Trayanum now hurt

According to the WBNS radio broadcast, Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson's status will be evaluated again at halftime, and Chip Trayanum, who is a linebacker and kick returner for Ohio State, is now out of the game.

A scrambling C.J. Stroud finds Julian Fleming for another Ohio State touchdown, score: Ohio State 28, Toledo 7

Ohio State scored with a little improv. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, rolling right, found receiver Julian Fleming, who grabbed the ball while falling out of bounds. OSU really is proving the adage that it's a game of inches tonight. Stroud has two passing touchdowns this evening, eight for the season.

WOW



This touchdown from @OhioStateFB was a beauty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oMIAj8DAvg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Another note: Cade Stover made an 11-yard grab during the drive, so he is leading OSU with 83 receiving yards in the first quarter.

Emeka Egbuka extends the OSU lead, score: Ohio State 21, Toledo 7

On a fly sweep, Emeka Egbuka dove for the pylon, and his 3-yard, flying-into-the-end-zone score has pushed Ohio State out in front 21-7. TreVeyon Henderson has returned to the OSU sideline and is moving around with a very noticeable limp.

TOUCHDOWN! 🙌



Emeka Egbuka finds his way in the end zone for @OhioStateFB 👏 pic.twitter.com/tPL9bzo0Er — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Buckeyes back out front with Marvin Harrison grab but TreVeyon Henderson hurt, score: Ohio State 14, Toledo 7

Ohio State's Cade Stover once again made a big play to set up a score. This time it was a 34-yard catch. Just two plays later, Marvin Harrison Jr. got his toes in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown.

But there's some bad news for OSU: Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been taken to the locker room. He has four carries for 19 yards, none since his touchdown earlier.

This toe-tap by Marvin Harrison Jr. was art 🎨🔥



cc: @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/KEsggo3Cow — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

OSU's Cam Brown gets beat for a Rockets touchdown, score: Ohio State 7, Toledo 7

Thomas Zsiros got behind Ohio State corner Cam Brown to catch a 50-yard touchdown pass from Dequan Finn to tie things up at Ohio Stadium.

OSU's TreVeyon Henderson gives the Buckeyes the lead, score: Ohio State 7, Toledo 0

Ohio State capped an 8-play 82-yard drive with TreVeyon Henderson rushing 7 yards for a touchdown, his third of the season. The big play setting up the score was a 38-yard pass to tight end Cade Stover. Probably not a good sign for the Rockets that it's a cornerback, Chris McDonald Jr., leading their team with four tackles.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES 🙌@TreVeyonH4 runs it in and puts @OhioStateFB on the board 🌰 pic.twitter.com/BV5ngROOdC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns to the Buckeyes' lineup

OSU wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, listed as a game-time decision with a hamstring injury, is playing for OSU this evening.

Ohio State wins toss and elects to receive

The Buckeyes have won the coin toss each of the first three weeks this season. This is the first time they have not deferred their choice to the second half.

Ohio State confirms Tanner McCalister and Josh Proctor will miss game against Toledo

Saying they had "late additions" to the team's status report, an OSU spokesman told the press box that safeties Tanner McCalister and Josh Proctor are out for the Buckeyes' game against the Rockets.

Who are the officials for tonight's Ohio State, Toledo game?

Referee: Greg Blum Umpire: Robert Colosimo Linesman: Kris Van Meter Line Judge: Vincent Winters Back Judge: Michael Elliott Field Judge: Gary Powers Side Judge: LaShell Nelson Center Judge: Mike Stumberg

Josh Proctor, Tanner McCalister out against Toledo

As Ohio State went through its second round of warm ups, safeties Tanner McCalister and Josh Proctor were not in uniform and were watching from the sideline. Neither were listed as unavailable on Ohio State's injury report.

Cameron Martinez lined up in the slot position during defensive warm ups for McCalister, while Lathan Ransom lined up for Proctor.

Ohio State remains heavy favorite against Toledo

For the third-straight game, Ohio State is a double-digit favorite.

The Buckeyes are favored to beat Toledo by 31 points Saturday night, after being favored by 17.5 points against Notre Dame in the season opener and by 44.5 points against Arkansas State.

Ohio State is winless against the spread in its first two games of the 2022 season, beating Notre Dame by 11 and Arkansas State by 33.

Here’s a look at how teams from the Big Ten are doing in Week 3.

Six Big Ten games have gone final.

No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 30 OT

Rutgers 16, Temple 14

Which NFL teams reserved seats for the Ohio State, Toledo game?

There were three NFL teams that saved a seat for scouts to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Toledo Rockets. They are the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. The Rose Bowl also is set to have representatives at Ohio Stadium tonight.

UPDATE: Although they didn't reserve a seat, the New York Jets also have a scout here tonight.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming both warming up

Both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are game-time decisions prior to Ohio State's Week 3 contest with Toledo. Less than 90 minutes before kickoff, both are warming up on the field.

Smith-Njigba, Ohio State's leading receiver a year ago, has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against Notre Dame in Week 1, and coach Ryan Day has stressed that Smith-Njigba would be sidelined until he was 100% recovered.

Julian Fleming has not played yet during the 2022 season.

With those players out, Marvin Harrison Jr. has led OSU in receiving yards (240) and touchdowns (3), while Emeka Egbuka has the most receptions (13).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are on the field warming up. JSN is moving without a noticeable limp. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) September 17, 2022

Michigan had no problem with UConn in Week 3

Michigan completed its non-conference schedule in dominant fashion Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines blasted UConn 59-0 to remain undefeated through the first three games of the 2022 season.

Michigan allowed only six first downs and 110 total yards — 86 rushing yards and 24 passing yards — with Huskies quarterbacks completing five of their 20 pass attempts.

Michigan's offense, led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, shined, recording 465 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming: game-time decisions

In the days leading up to Ohio State’s prime-time game against Toledo, coach Ryan Day said both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming were on track to return after missing the majority of the first two games due to injury.

Heading into Saturday evening prior to the Buckeyes’ kickoff against the Rockets, both wide receivers are in the same position they were prior to the Arkansas State game: game-time decisions.

Day said Smith-Njigba was “further along” in the days leading up to the Toledo game after suffering an apparent hamstring injury against Notre Dame, but reiterated that he would play against Toledo only if he was 100%.

“We're going to only put him in the game if we feel 100% sure that he's ready to roll,” Day said, “but we’re expecting him to play.”

Day called Fleming’s status “very similar to Jaxon’s situation,” but didn’t play in either of the Buckeyes’ first two games of the season.

Defensive end Omari Abor, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, safety Jantzen Dunn, cornerback Jordan Hancock, cornerback Jaylen Johnson, linebacker Mitchell Melton, linebacker Teradja Mitchell, defensive lineman Zach Prater, running back Evan Pryor and tight end Joe Royer were each listed as unavailable ahead of Ohio State’s Week 3 game against Toledo.

What time does Ohio State play on Saturday against Toledo?

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

OSU Buckeyes:Ohio State football hopeful for linebacker Chip Trayanum to return kickoffs

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Toledo?

The Buckeyes will play Toledo on Fox. It's the first national game of the season the Buckeyes will play on Fox and the second national primetime game.

Jack Sawyer:'I'm trying to wreak havoc.' Jack Sawyer relishing his new position for Ohio State

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Toledo game on Fox?

Here is the broadcast information on Fox:

Tim Brando, play-by-play

Spencer Tillman, analysis

Ohio State football:Ohio State football tied with LSU for second-most NFL players heading into 2022 season

Listen to Ohio State football: OSU radio station information

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM/1460 AM.

Here are the announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Want tickets for OSU vs. Wisconsin? Here's what they are going for

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Xavier Johnson:Ohio State receiver Xavier Johnson has an alter ego named Jose

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football score vs. Toledo Rockets: Live OSU news