Buccaneers vs. Patriots: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch Tom Brady's return to New England

No exaggeration, this may be the most hyped-up regular season NFL game in decades, if not all time.

Tom Brady will be making his return as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face the Patriots after he spent 20 seasons in New England leading the Pats to unprecedented success with Bill Belichick as his coach. Led by Belichick and Brady, the Patriots made nine Super Bowl appearances, winning six championships. Brady won four Super Bowl MVPs with the Pats and also took three regular-season NFL MVP awards, was named to 14 Pro Bowls and was a three-time all-pro.

In his first season with the Bucs, Brady added to his trophy haul, as Tampa won Super Bowl 55 and Brady won his record fifth Super Bowl MVP award. Now, New England will have a chance to show that it can move on from Brady.

Both sides know each other intimately, which should make this a fascinating case of teacher versus pupil.

And, as if all that wasn't enough, there's another historical event in this game that should almost certainly happen: Brady is just 68 yards shy of surpassing former Saints quarterback Drew Brees' all-time record of 80,358 passing yards.

Tom Brady celebrates with Bill Belichick after one of their many victories with the Patriots.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Buccaneers at Patriots start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What TV channel is Buccaneers at Patriots on?

The game will be shown nationally on NBC, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis) and Michele Tafoya (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Buccaneers at Patriots online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on NBC Sports live and the NBC Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Buccaneers at Patriots?

The Buccaneers are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under at 49.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady returns: Buccaneers at Patriots live stream, time, TV, odds