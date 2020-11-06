Bryson DeChambeau: the one-man laboratory heading to the Masters as the most mind-bending show in town

It was while teaching a course on particle physics that Professor Ryszard Stroynowski decided that Bryson DeChambeau, his student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, was among the nimblest young minds he had encountered in 30 years. “Part of my class involved asking students to deliver a lecture,” he recalls. “Bryson gave his on proton decay, which is not an observable quantity. Protons don’t decay and we don’t know why. But he covered everything, including how people design these large experiments to look for it. He never missed a detail.”
An obsession with detail is a recurrent theme in the young life of DeChambeau, who at 27 is redrawing the fundamentals of how golf is supposed to be played. His six-shot victory at this year’s US Open inverted the game’s ancient truism that it is better to be straight than to be long, turning a grind of a tournament into an exhibition of “bomb and gouge”, where the effects of fearsome Winged Foot rough could be minimised with sufficient brawn off the tee. Clearly not sated, he returned to his training lair to declare that he had just hit a ball 403 yards – through the air. As he prepares his next missile for the opening hole at Augusta, a slight dogleg par-four usually requiring a medium-iron from the fairway, Jack Nicklaus predicts that he could drive the green.
On the cusp of a russet-hued, patron-free Masters, the first instalment dislodged from its traditional April slot in 86 years, DeChambeau is one of the most compelling draws his sport has known, and potentially the most revolutionary. While he agitates through his on-course pedantry, which encompasses everything from asking for drops from rogue ant-hills to squabbling with cameramen for straying too close, he fascinates through his philosophy on golf and all its maddening mysteries. Whether it is perfectionism or a need to bend immutable laws of the universe to his will, he is adamant that golf can be approached not as art but as science.
Stroynowski, for his part, is rueful that DeChambeau did not devote his energies to academia. “Mine is quite an esoteric subject,” explains the professor, a global expert on the structure of matter and who has worked on the Large Hadron Collider, the vast particle accelerator built beneath the French-Swiss border. “I always have a look at the students who could be successful in my field. You may hear a tinge of regret in my voice, because I saw that Bryson could and should have gone to graduate school. But he became a professional golfer instead. Presumably he made the right choice.”
A haul of seven titles and £16 million would indicate that he indeed acted wisely. But the accumulation of wealth and silverware appears not to be DeChambeau’s primary motivation. For all that his trophies make him a player of the rarest distinction – he is only the third to win his national championships at professional, amateur and collegiate levels, after Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – he has left any dominance at majors a little late. Woods, after all, already had seven by his age. DeChambeau believes instead that his lasting contribution will come from his forensic analysis of cause and effect.
His rationale for packing on 20lbs of muscle during the PGA Tour’s three-month break this year was his calculation that distance would trump accuracy in his quest for greatness. But his preoccupation with numbers extends much further than the benefits of bulking up. We have long heard about his penchant for keeping his irons at a single length, to ensure that he swings on the same plane with every stroke, but perhaps less well-known is his interest in the relationship between air density and ball flight, or in the coefficient restitution of the flagstick. En route to victory in Dubai last year, he could be overheard chuntering with his caddie about air resistance during his pre-shot routine.
Has DeChambeau’s brain always been wired like this? Accounts of his adolescence suggest so, in that he lost himself not in novels but in a copy of Homer Kelley’s 1969 book, *The Golfing Machine*, a tome full of immensely technical swing dissections. He has since adapted chapter 10, section seven, on the customisation of swing patterns, as the inspiration for his life’s work, claiming that his ultimate ambition is to have a technique so perfect that he is golf’s most repeatable player.
It was at SMU, his alma mater in Texas, that his passions for unpicking puzzles took off. Dr Roberto Vega, who introduced him during his physics degree to quantum mechanics, was struck by DeChambeau’s endless curiosity for his subject. “The course I was teaching him was the most advanced in the undergraduate programme, and he was taking it ahead of time,” Vega explains. “You could feel that he was very interested in the material. He was the kind of student you like having in class, the kind who makes teaching worthwhile.
“I just had no idea how good he was at golf. He was so humble, he never even mentioned it. He was very low-key. What impressed me was that he combined his studies with serious tournaments, the type where they would transport him by private plane. I set homework that I expected he would have to hand in late, but he would still be emailing me questions during the event. ‘This guy’s thinking about physics during competition?’ I thought. ‘How?’”
For DeChambeau, the two disciplines are complementary, so meticulously does he apply science to his sport. The pity is that eventually, his scholastic path had to be cut short. In 2015, he found himself unable to defend his national college title, after SMU’s head golf coach was found guilty of recruitment golf violations and unethical conduct. Such was his talent, he resolved that it made more sense to turn professional than to stay on for his final academic year.
“I was very surprised, and a little disappointed, when Bryson said he was leaving without finishing his degree,” Vega acknowledges. “He was one of our better students. I asked him, ‘Why don’t you complete it, before you do this?” But the rules were clear that he was not able to continue playing. I understand it now.”
Five years on, DeChambeau remains, in many ways, a bundle of contradictions. His transformed physique makes him a cover model for men’s health magazines, and yet he has low testosterone. He is widely heralded as a genius, and yet scored an unremarkable 121 on a recent IQ test. He justifies the discrepancy by arguing that his is a very particular form of intelligence, one that lends itself to memorising not just his own hole-by-hole scores but those of his playing partners. In examinations of his problem-solving skills, his results have been off the charts. For Stroynowski, this comes as scant surprise. “In physics,” he says, “we all look at novel solutions to problems. I could see that Bryson was curious, well-organised, with great attention to detail. That’s very important in my field, because any small deviation may indicate a discovery of some sort.”
DeChambeau has some stunning discoveries to unleash at Augusta, not least a 48-inch driver, which creates a turning circle so wide that when combined with his peak ball speed of 211mph, he could approach even Augusta’s par-fives with a wedge for his second shot. It will be extraordinary to observe, but the far more vexed question is whether it is good for the game.
Increasingly, DeChambeau is to golf what Heston Blumenthal is to cookery, breaking his craft down into its essential components and then reassembling them in a fashion nobody has contemplated before. And just as Blumenthal’s bacon-and-egg ice cream is an affront to many palates, so DeChambeau’s endless number-crunching is anathema to golfing purists who feel he is diluting the sport’s mystique. But as he packs his bespoke toolkit and his notepads for Augusta, his one-man laboratory promises to be the most mind-bending show in town.