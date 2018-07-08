Bryce Harper, José Altuve headline 2018 MLB All-Star selections
Bryce Harper will represent the Washington Nationals in the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Despite hitting .218, Harper was voted as a starter in the National League.
While Harper is a name you would have expected in March, he’ll be joined by some surprising candidates. Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis will join Harper as outfield starters in the National League. It’s the first All-Star appearance for the 34-year-old Markakis.
Over in the American League, you have the usual suspects in the outfield. Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts will lead the way. Manny Machado might get traded to the NL soon, but he’s an AL All-Star for now.
National League starters
C – Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
2B – Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
SS – Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants
3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
OF – Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
OF – Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF – Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves
American League starters
C – Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays
1B – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox
2B – José Altuve, Houston Astros
SS – Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles
3B – José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians
OF – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
OF – Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
DH – J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
NL pitchers
SP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
SP: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
SP: Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs
SP: Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
SP: Patrick Corbin, Arizona Diamondbacks
SP: Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals
RP: Felipe Vázquez, Pittsburgh Pirates
RP: Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
RP: Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
RP: Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals
RP: Brad Hand, San Diego Padres
NL reserves
C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
C: J.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
1B: Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
2B: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
2B: Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds
3B: Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati Reds
SS: Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
OF: Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers
OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
AL reserves
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
1B: Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox
SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
SS: Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees
3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
OF: Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners
OF: George Springer, Houston Astros
OF: Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians
OF: Shin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers
DH: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners
AL pitchers
SP: Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians
SP: José Berríos, Minnesota Twins
SP: Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
SP: J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays
SP: Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
SP: Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
SP: Luis Severino, New York Yankees
SP: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
RP: Edwin Díaz, Seattle Mariners
RP: Joe Jímenez, Detroit Tigers
RP: Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox
RP: Blake Treinen, Oakland Athletics
RP: Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees
Final Vote candidates
American League
• Andrew Benintendi, OF, Boston Red Sox
• Eddie Rosario, OF, Minnesota Twins
• Jean Segura, SS, Seattle Mariners
• Andrelton Simmons, SS, Los Angeles Angels
• Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees
National League
• Jesús Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers
• Brandon Belt, OF, San Francisco Giants
• Matt Carpenter, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals
• Max Muncy, UT, Los Angeles Dodgers
• Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals
Voting for the Final Vote can be done on MLB.com. Voting ends July 11 at 4 p.m. ET.
When and where is the 2018 MLB All-Star Game?
The 2018 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on July 17.
