Bryce Harper, José Altuve headline 2018 MLB All-Star selections

Bryce Harper will represent the Nationals in the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Bryce Harper will represent the Washington Nationals in the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Despite hitting .218, Harper was voted as a starter in the National League.

While Harper is a name you would have expected in March, he’ll be joined by some surprising candidates. Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis will join Harper as outfield starters in the National League. It’s the first All-Star appearance for the 34-year-old Markakis.

Over in the American League, you have the usual suspects in the outfield. Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts will lead the way. Manny Machado might get traded to the NL soon, but he’s an AL All-Star for now.

National League starters

C – Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B – Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B – Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs

SS – Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

OF – Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

OF – Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF – Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves

American League starters

C – Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays

1B – José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

2B – José Altuve, Houston Astros

SS – Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles

3B – José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians

OF – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF – Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

DH – J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

NL pitchers

SP: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

SP: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

SP: Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs

SP: Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

SP: Patrick Corbin, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP: Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

RP: Felipe Vázquez, Pittsburgh Pirates

RP: Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

RP: Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

RP: Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals

RP: Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

NL reserves

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

C: J.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B: Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

2B: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

2B: Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds

3B: Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati Reds

SS: Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF: Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers

OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

AL reserves

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

1B: Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox

SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

SS: Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees

3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

OF: Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners

OF: George Springer, Houston Astros

OF: Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians

OF: Shin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers

DH: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

AL pitchers

SP: Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians

SP: José Berríos, Minnesota Twins

SP: Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

SP: J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays

SP: Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

SP: Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

SP: Luis Severino, New York Yankees

SP: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

RP: Edwin Díaz, Seattle Mariners

RP: Joe Jímenez, Detroit Tigers

RP: Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

RP: Blake Treinen, Oakland Athletics

RP: Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Final Vote candidates

American League

• Andrew Benintendi, OF, Boston Red Sox

• Eddie Rosario, OF, Minnesota Twins

• Jean Segura, SS, Seattle Mariners

• Andrelton Simmons, SS, Los Angeles Angels

• Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees

National League

• Jesús Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

• Brandon Belt, OF, San Francisco Giants

• Matt Carpenter, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

• Max Muncy, UT, Los Angeles Dodgers

• Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals

Voting for the Final Vote can be done on MLB.com. Voting ends July 11 at 4 p.m. ET.

When and where is the 2018 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2018 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on July 17.

