Bryce Harper hoses down Nationals runner with 310-foot throw from warning track

Bryce Harper has had an up-and-down 2019 season, but every so often he reminds you of the MVP that he once was.

Take for example Saturday when he hosed down former Washington Nationals teammate Victor Robles all the way from the warning track.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With two outs in the second inning, Robles lined a double off of Philadelphia Phillies’ ace Aaron Nola that split the outfield and bounced to the warning track.

He attempted to stretch his double into a triple, but Harper hosed him down from 310 feet and third baseman Maikel Franco applied the tag for the out.

Check it out:

Bryce Harper threw Victor Robles out at third. From the warning track. In right field. On the fly. 😱pic.twitter.com/ydZviGsIyK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 13, 2019

Per Statcast, Harper’s 310-foot throw clocked in at 93.5 mph arm strength.

Bryce Harper: 310 foot throw -- on the fly -- to nail Victor Robles trying for a triple. 93.5 mph arm strength. Insane throw. pic.twitter.com/xngh1IRzF0 — David Adler (@_dadler) July 13, 2019

Per FanGraphs, this year, Harper has notched five outfield assists in his 89 games played in right field.

We reckon not many players will attempt to run on Harper in the near future.

More from Yahoo Sports: