Bryant basketball has a tough nonconference road ahead, as team schedule drops

The Bryant men's basketball team will face four programs from Power 5 conferences in its nonconference basketball schedule, the program announced on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs open their season on Nov. 6 at home against Manhattan, the start of a 15-game slate before America East play begins in the new year. Bryant went 17-13 overall, 8-8 in conference play, last season, which ended with a 67-60 loss to New Hampshire in the America East quarterfinals.

“There were times we were a really good team,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said earlier this month. “There were times we were really, really bad. I put that on myself.”

This season, Grasso is putting his re-shaped roster through some stiff early seasons tests. Bryant will head to New Jersey to face Rutgers on Nov. 12; Boston University for the first time in program history on Nov. 16; and head to Boca Raton to face 2023 NCAA Tournament darling Florida Atlantic on Nov. 18. Bryant and FAU squared off last year, with the Owls earning an 85-74 victory.

On Nov. 20, the Bulldogs will host first-time opponent Howard. Then the team will play a stretch of seven games in 20 days, visiting Cincinnati, Ohio, to face Xavier, of the Big East; Springfield on Nov. 27; at in-state rival Brown on Dec. 1; at Siena on Dec. 6 and Stony Brook on Dec. 9 before returning to Cincinnati to face the Bearcats for the third-straight season.

Bryant's final home game of the nonconference season comes on Dec. 22 when it hosts Drexel in an 11 a.m. tip. and the team closes nonconference play with a New Year's Eve visit to Ole Miss.

Daniel Rivera (Saint Louis), Connor Withers (UMass Lowell), Hugo Ferreira (Portugal) and Rafael Pinzon (St. John’s) are among the team's veteran additions. Earl Timberlake, Kvonn Cramer, Tyler Brelsford, Miles Latimer, Doug Edert, Josh Ozabor and Sherif Gross-Bullock, the leading scorer in America East last season, return from last year’s rotation.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bryant men's basketball team announces nonconference schedule