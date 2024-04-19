Bryan leads in Puntacana as Lower surges

Wesley Bryan heads into the weekend with a one-strike lead at the PGA Tour's Puntacana Championship. (Jonathan Bachman)

Wesley Bryan held a one-stroke lead at the PGA Tour's Puntacana Championship after shooting a six-under 66 second round on Friday.

Bryan had a three-shot lead overnight but saw his advantage cut after an excellent eight-under 64 from Justin Lower.

The tournament on the Corales course at the Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic is opposite the RBC Heritage tournament at Hilton Head on the PGA Tour schedule.

Bryan's efforts were undermined by a bogey on his eighth hole, the 17th and again on the third, but he finished his round in style.

An eagle on the par-5 seventh was followed by birdies on his last two holes, leaving the American in confident mood.

"It was a little touch and go there for a second, a few holes kind of got away from me, but all in all, really strong finish at the end to post a pretty good number," he said.

Lower was on first on the back nine, which he played first, making six birdies and although he made bogey on the second and fifth he ended with a pair of birdies on the seventh and eighth hole.

"The first nine was pretty fun, just I was kind of in the zone, I guess. You just want to elongate that as long as you can, it's hard to do. I think if anyone ever figures out how elongate that, they're going to be very successful," he said.

"It was a fun round. I've been playing well most of the year," he added.

Greyson Sigg is a shot back after making 65 with Charley Hoffman one of a quartet of players on ten-under, five behind Bryan heading into the weekend.

