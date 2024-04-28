Brunson sets Knicks record with 47 to lead New York over 76ers

New York's Jalen Brunson scored 47 points, setting a team playoff game record, as the Knicks defeated host Philadelphia 97-92 on Sunday in the NBA playoffs.

Brunson shot 18-of-24 from the floor, 2-of-8 from 3-point range, and hit 9-of-11 free throws to break the old Knicks mark of 46 points set by Bernard King in 1984.

Brunson, who also had 10 assists, helped the Knicks seize a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first round series.

OG Anunoby had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks while Josh Hart had 17 rebounds.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points and 10 rebounds while Tyrese Maxey added 23 points.

Philadelphia's Kyle Lowry sank a free throw with 7.5 seconds to play to pull the Sixers within 95-92, but missed the second attempt and Brunson rebounded, then sank two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining to create the final margin.

The 76ers missed 10 shots in a row from the floor in the dying minutes to allow New York to claim the triumph.

Brunson's 3-point play with five seconds remaining in the third quarter lifted the Knicks ahead 77-76 entering the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard was ruled out by the Los Angeles Clippers for Sunday's game four at Dallas due to a right knee injury, with the Mavericks leading that Western Conference series 2-1.

Milwaukee will be without Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo when they face Indiana in game four later on Sunday at Indianapolis, with the Pacers leading the Eastern Conference series 2-1. Lillard has a strained right Achilles tendon while Greek forward Antetokounmpo has a left calf strain.

In Sunday's only other NBA playoff contest, the Minnesota Timberwolves can complete a sweep of Phoenix with a road triumph in their Western Conference matchup.

