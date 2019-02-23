Bruins' Trent Frederic turns crushing situation into a classy gesture

Sometimes the life of an NHL player on a two-way contract can be a cruel one.

Boston Bruins rookie Trent Frederic was excited to play his first NHL game in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The forward bought a suite for dozens of his friends and family to come and watch as his Bruins battled the Blues, according to Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest.

However, the tough yet necessary day-to-day decisions that come with running a National Hockey League team had other plans for the 21-year old.

Trent Frederic of the Boston Bruins turned a negative situation into a major positive. (Getty Images)

With the recent addition of Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild and contributions coming from other waivers exempt players such as Karson Kuhlman and Peter Cehlárik, Frederic was the odd man out and was sent down to the Providence Bruins, the team’s AHL affiliate, on Thursday.

Instead of feeling blue, the young forward decided to do something really generous: He donated his box for Saturday’s game to the St. Louis Blues’ Special Hockey organization.

Frederic did not record a point in his 11 game stint with Boston but was able to make his presence felt with his fists. Still early in his NHL career, the former first-round pick should get an opportunity to play in his hometown eventually.

