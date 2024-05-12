Bruins captain Marchand scratched from Game 4 of Eastern Conference semifinals against Panthers

Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett (9) checks Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain and the team's leading scorer in the playoffs, was scratched from Sunday night's game against the Florida Panthers, two days after he left Game 3 in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

Marchand, who turned 36 on Saturday, was shaken by a collision with Florida's Sam Bennett early in the first period of the 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench; he did not take the ice in the third period.

Marchand did not miss a game in the regular season, when he scored 29 goals with 38 assists. He had three goals and seven assists in 10 playoff games so far.

The Panthers led the Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-1.

___

