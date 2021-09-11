Browns Week 1 uniforms point to playoff revenge goal

The Cleveland Browns have had their eye on their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 since falling to them in the divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoffs. Coincidentally, the Browns get their chance at revenge in Week 1 at the very same spot that ended their previous season.

To a man, Cleveland has talked about turning the page from last season. From head coach Kevin Stefanski to quarterback Baker Mayfield, the clear focus has been about moving forward.

That doesn’t mean that the team doesn’t have revenge on their mind given the positioning of this game on their schedule. As their opening game of the season, the Browns have been able to put extra time and effort into preparing for a team that knocked them out last year.

In, perhaps, a sign of having a revenge goal, Cleveland will don the very same uniform combination that they wore against the Chiefs in the playoffs last year:

This video will show the Browns in those very same uniforms for that playoff game and, at the same time, one of the biggest reasons the team is seeking revenge:

With temperatures expected to be quite high on Sunday, white jerseys are a good choice. The Chiefs are expected to wear the same uniform combination, red jersey with white pants, that they wore in last year’s playoff game as well.