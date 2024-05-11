Browns tight end David Njoku will not accept any Cleveland slander

It has been a rollercoaster of a journey for tight end David Njoku during his time with the Clevland Browns. He came into the league as a raw player with freakish athleticism, lacking the ability to be a factor as a run blocker.

He would go on to have great moments, drop concerns, and even request a trade back in 2020 when Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry came to town. But Njoku was denied his request and instead put his head down and worked hard to become a complete tight end and one of the best in the league last season.

Earlier this offseason, Njoku clapped back at Cowboys star Micha Parsons when he slandered the city of Cleveland. Njoku said he would not accept talking bad about the city, crediting Cleveland for raising him after he came into the NFL at only 20 years old. He continued to say he would never accept slander on his city and that will never change.

After Micah Parsons' comments at the Pro Bowl, #Browns TE David Njoku proved he won't stand for Cleveland slander. That's something he said will never change. "Talking down on Cleveland is something I won't accept. No matter what…So with that being said, respect the city bro." pic.twitter.com/IWTNrSGiHC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 8, 2024

