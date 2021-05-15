Browns Tied for the 8th Youngest Roster in the NFL

The Cleveland Browns are used to a lot of turnover on their roster and relying on a lot of young players. That has generally led to losing for the Browns and many others in the NFL as a whole.

The Browns 2020 season was a major step forward for the team on the field with an 11 – 5 regular season, a playoff victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and taking the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink in the Divisional Round.

While the results turned around dramatically for the Browns on the field in 2020, with even bigger expectations for 2021, the team still is very young. The Browns currently sit tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the eighth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 24.98.

As seen in the tweet below, the variance between the youngest team and the oldest team is not great, less than a two-year average:

According to rosters on all 32 team websites, the #Colts currently are tied for the eighth-youngest roster in the NFL, with an average age of 24.98. Here’s the rest of the list, @JimIrsay. pic.twitter.com/5lN1Ga4qkS — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) May 15, 2021

With an “analytically driven” front office, younger players will likely continue to get preference, especially in the NFL draft. Greg Newsome II and Anthony Schwartz, for example, are both only 20 years old.

According to the team’s roster page, Case Keenum is the oldest player on the roster at 33 years old while newcomers Damion Square (32) and Malik Jackson join holdovers Malcolm Smith and Charley Hughlett, all 31, as the only other players over the age of 30 on the current roster.

Like Newsome and Schwartz, last year’s first-round pick Jedrick Wills was only 20 years old when he was selected.

It will be interesting to see how this number fluctuates when 53-man rosters are finalized before the season starts. Keep it locked right here to The Browns Wire, we will keep you up to date as the information comes.