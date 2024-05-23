Browns TE David Njoku stars in new Adidas commercial with Patrick Mahomes and other NFL stars

The Cleveland Browns bet on the development of their super-athlete at tight end, David Njoku, and have won big. Now, fresh from his breakout season and first Pro Bowl appearance, Njoku gets featured in an Adidas commercial with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Njoku is starting to gain notoriety as one of the best tight ends in the NFL after racking up 882 yards and six touchdowns, leading all tight ends in yards after the catch in 2023. That contract extension looks like a bargain now, and don’t sleep on Njoku getting yet another new deal done next offseason if he continues in his dominant ways.

You can see the full commercial below, posted on Adidas’s Instagram page:

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire