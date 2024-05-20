Browns TE David Njoku shows off flashy new helmet

The Cleveland Browns are set to bring back the white facemasks full-time in 2024, and tight end David Njoku is a huge fan of his new helmet.

Taking to Instagram to show off his new helmet, there is no doubt the Browns made a serious upgrade to their lids. Not only did the Browns bring back the white facemasks, but they also changed the finish of their helmets back to gloss from the matte finish they have had since 2015.

The Browns had worn the white facemasks as an alternate look over the past two seasons, and they were always a fan favorite. The ownership group has listened to the fans and brought back the fresh look on an every-week basis starting this season. What a great time to be alive.

You can see Njoku’s video he posted to Instagram below:

Still can’t get over how clean the #Browns new helmet is 🔥🔥🔥 The gloss and white facemask *chefs kiss* Via David Njoku’s IG #Dawgpound pic.twitter.com/NUUpLBJoCs — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) May 20, 2024

