Browns sign exclusive rights free agent Sam Kamara

At the start of their offseason program, the Browns have announced a pair of roster moves.

Cleveland has signed exclusive rights free agent Sam Kamara and waived guard Drew Forbes with a failed physical designation.

Kamara, 26, appeared in two regular-season games for the Browns last season. He recorded seven total tackles with one for loss.

In all, Kamara has played in 11 games since entering the league in 2021 — eight with Chicago and three with Cleveland.

Forbes, 27, has appeared in 13 games with no starts. He was placed on injured reserve in August of last year and missed the entire season.