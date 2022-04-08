Browns sign another quarterback to go along with Watson, Mayfield and Brissett

In an interesting move late on Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns are adding another quarterback to their roster. With Deshaun Watson acquired in a trade, Baker Mayfield still on the roster and Jacoby Brissett signed in free agency, it was thought the team would wait until they moved Mayfield to bring in another quarterback.

Mayfield’s market may not be what the team expected which could lead to a delay in a trade. With the team’s offseason program opening in a week and a half, adding another quarterback helps ease Watson back into action. Even if Mayfield shows up, his recovery from shoulder surgery was expected to limit him.

In comes Joshua Dobbs, according to his agent:

Excited for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @Browns — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 8, 2022

The 6’3″ Dobbs was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has played in just six games where he attempted just 17 passes.

The Steelers traded Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 in exchange for a fifth-round pick then claimed him back a year later.

With Watson coming back from a year off of competition and Mayfield unlikely to be able to participate, if he attends, Brissett and Dobbs may get a majority of the throws on April 19th.

A versatile player at Tennesee in college, Dobbs rushed the ball 438 times for over 2,100 yards and 32 touchdowns in his four years in Knoxville.

With Watson, Brissett and, now, Dobbs, the Browns have three mobile quarterbacks set to run the show in 2022 once Mayfield’s future is resolved.