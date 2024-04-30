Browns rookie guard Zak Zinter chooses number 70 for rookie year

So far, during his tenure as Cleveland Browns general manager, Andrew Berry has emphasized having a great offensive line. That continued this weekend when he drafted former Michigan All-American guard Zak Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Zinter had his season cut short after breaking his leg against Ohio State but was still a unanimous All-American in 2023. He joined teammate Michael Hall Jr. in Berea this weekend for their first tour of the team’s facility.

While in Berea, Zinter chose number 70 for his rookie season in Cleveland. He is in a unique situation where he learns from two of the best interior offensive linemen in the league and will likely replace one in the future. It is always interesting to follow if the players end up changing their number after roster cuts begin on the team’s way to their 53-man roster.

