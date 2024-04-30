New defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. will wear 51 with the Browns

Second-round pick and former Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. was in Cleveland after being selected with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Friday night. While in town Hall, he was told no single digits were available and decided to stick with his college number 51 for his rookie year.

Hall has a ton of upside, and when you turn on the tape, you see the flashes that made Andrew Berry and the Browns select him. He is so explosive off the line of scrimmage that sometimes it seems like he knows the snap count and offensive linemen can’t get a hand on him to block him.

Hall and the rest of the rookies will play for the first time as Browns next weekend, May 10-12, during rookie minicamp. It will be interesting to see if Hall changes numbers later if a single digit becomes available, as he requested at first once roster cuts begin on route to trimming down to 53.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire