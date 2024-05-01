Browns Podcast: Grading Cleveland’s 2024 draft class

After months of build-up, the 2024 NFL draft has come and gone just like that. This year was the final year the Browns had to give up a first-round pick for Deshaun Watson, so fans again had to wait until day two for Cleveland’s first pick.

It came as a surprise when the team took Michael Hall Jr. only because of how crowded the defensive tackle room already is. But Andrew Berry and company targeted Hall with his tremendous athleticism and potential that could make him a great player down the road.

Zak Zinter felt like one of the safest picks to make, as the former All-American guard has a high floor but a limited ceiling. Fans clamored for another wide receiver, and the Browns drafted an explosive playmaker in the fifth round, Jamari Thrash, from Louisville.

Ultimately, this was a good draft for Cleveland; you can hear us talk more in-depth about these prospects and more by clicking here.

