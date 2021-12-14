Jarvis Landry, Jedrick Wills, Wyatt Teller, Austin Hooper among eight Browns testing positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, resilience was the theme of Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's post-game speech. This week that trait will be put to a supreme test.

Five key players — receiver Jarvis Landry, right guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper, left tackle Jedrick Wills and No. 3 defensive end Takk McKinley — were among eight Browns placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists Tuesday.

Also added was guard Drew Forbes, while receiver/kick returner JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis were placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The outbreak comes at a crucial time for the Browns (7-6), who host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) Saturday in an AFC game critical to Cleveland's playoff hopes. An NFL spokesman confirmed for the Beacon Journal that the game is still on.

All eight Browns who tested positive Tuesday were vaccinated, a source said.

In Sunday’s 24-22 home victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns had three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Tuesday, Stefanski was unsure of the status of tight end David Njoku, punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. Also on the list was tight end Stephen Carlson, on injured reserve.

Running back suffers another injury: Browns expect Kareem Hunt, Troy Hill to miss Saturday's game vs. Raiders

Stefanski remained resolute and said he didn't feel the need to talk to the players about what will be required of them.

"No, we’ve got pros. I think those guys understand what’s really important is this game on Saturday," Stefanski said. "It’s a good opponent, it’s an AFC game and we’ve got to come ready to go. And that’s why this week of preparation and how we handle these meetings, how we do when we’re together out on the field, that’s really all that matters.

"We’ll get our work in. That’s what we do, we’ve done it before. When we’re on the practice field, we’ll make sure that we’re locked in and ready to go."

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) tries to break a tackle by Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Stefanski said there is still time for General Manager Andrew Berry to add players to the roster. Receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Story continues

"I think there's time, certainly," Stefanski said. "Our guys on the practice squad work really hard and they're here for a reason. They're developing, they're working every week, they're giving a great look, but on the side they're trying to stay ready for their opportunity. They're here for a reason."

Stefanski said he has received a booster shot and that the Browns would continue to educate players and staff on the benefits.

Asked if there is more the Browns can do, Stefanski said, "With what's going on today, you just have to be smart. That's what we've been trying to do really throughout this season because the protocols have been in place all the way back through training camp.

"We know last year is last year, but it hasn't gone away. We're making sure the guys are following the protocols."

Hall of Famer interviews Mayfield: Browns QB Baker Mayfield tells Kurt Warner 'internal' criticism he's received has been 'tricky part about this year'

The Browns battled COVID-19 issues in 2020. As close contacts, the receiving corps was decimated for a road game against the New York Jets on Dec. 27, and the Browns lost 23-16. Stefanski watched the Browns' first playoff victory since Jan. 1, 1995, a 48-37 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers, from his basement after coming down with the virus and losing his sense of taste and smell. Left guard Joel Bitonio, the longest-tenured Brown, also missed the victory in Pittsburgh while on the COVID-19 list.

Stefanski said the Browns message has remained constant.

"I think it’s important that you follow the rules that are in place to keep yourself and your family safe," he said. "We’ve constantly messaged that. We’re in a really, really good spot from a vaccination status, all those types of things, so using general common sense, using the CDC guidelines is always smart.

"We make sure that we follow the rules."

The Browns were placed in enhanced COVID-19 protocols after the latest round of testing and Tuesday's meetings were held virtually. The afternoon walk-through practice was closed to the media.

As part of the protocols, all players, coaches, and tiered personnel are required to wear masks indoors and will be tested daily, but Stefanski was unsure how long that would last.

USA Today's Josina Anderson first reported the news, noting that on Monday the NFL's 37 player positive tests (36 placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list) was its highest number since the pandemic began. NFL Network reported that 29 players went on the list Tuesday, with 28 testing positive and one a high-risk close contact.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Landry leads the Browns in receiving with 38 catches for 397 yards and a touchdown and Hooper ranks second with 33 receptions for 291 yards and three scores.

Wills and Teller are among the starters on one of the league's best offensive lines, which is also without right tackle Jack Conklin, who recently underwent surgery for a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

Defensive tackle holds Christmas event: 'What's your dream?' Browns' Malik McDowell returns to his roots at Boys & Girls Clubs event

Without Hooper, Njoku and Carlson, the Browns have three of their top four tight ends on the COVID-19 list. Harrison Bryant missed Sunday's game with a high ankle sprain, but Stefanski said Bryant would return to practice Wednesday.

This is the second time this season the Browns have been subjected to enhanced COVID protocols, also experiencing that ahead of a Nov. 14 game at New England. With running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with D’Ernest Johnson the only non-fullback who tested negative, the Browns fell 45-7 to the Patriots. That week, practice squad players Lawrence Cager and Bryan Mills also went on the list.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jarvis Landry, Jedrick Wills among 8 Cleveland Browns on COVID list