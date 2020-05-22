Browns offer amazing coronavirus relief fundraiser: Winning bid can script first 15 plays of a game

Signed jerseys are cool and dinner with Tom Brady would probably be a blast, but the Cleveland Browns are raising the bar on coronavirus relief fundraisers.

The Browns are giving the shot to live out a football nerd’s dream. Coach Kevin Stefanski said that the winner of an auction will be able to help him and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt script the first 15 plays of a preseason game.

Want to make things right with “Red Right 88”? Dial up some flea flickers? Got some “Madden” play that the computer can’t stop? Here’s your chance.

What a great and fun idea.

A unique auction item from Browns

The Browns came up with the prize as part of the "All In Challenge," powered by Fanatics, which aids organizations that want to make sure nobody is going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic. One prize package will be available via auction and another one in a sweepstakes.

The Browns are going all out. The winner can attend the team dinner and meeting the night before the game, get sideline passes on gameday, run through the tunnel with the team before the game and be part of the coin toss. For a Browns fan, that’s a dream day.

Think you can script an NFL game?



Coach Kevin Stefanski is offering the chance to help script 15 plays for one of our preseason games and even more immersive experiences — all for a great cause!



Details » https://t.co/xHlvlYr3ZN#ALLINCHALLENGE @allinchallenge pic.twitter.com/rOdsRaoFbw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 22, 2020

The Browns also announced the opportunity to bid on the chance to watch a regular-season game with former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar in a private suite, then afterward have a meal with celebrity chef Michael Symon.

The chance for the winner and three friends to hang with Kosar and hear some of his stories is great. We’ll still pick scripting the first 15 plays.

Can a fan dial up a touchdown play for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield? (AP Photo/David Richard)

A lucky Browns fan can help call plays

Many teams often plan the first 15 plays of a game, using different formations and personnel groupings to get a feel for how an opponent will play defense in certain situations.

Scripting plays is a staple of offensive coaching in the NFL. And criticizing play-calling is a way of life among fans.

“Everybody thinks they can call the plays,” Stefanski said in the video announcing the auction. “So the winner of this will help us do that.”

Kudos to the Browns for coming up with an idea that’s unique. NFL teams and coaches don’t usually like opening up like that when it comes to things like calling plays or strategy, but this is for a good cause.

