Browns Nick Chubb first back to hit elite yards per carry in first four seasons

The Cleveland Browns drafted RB Nick Chubb in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. While top pick, QB Baker Mayfield, and fourth overall pick, CB Denzel Ward, got a majority of the attention that year, Chubb has been a stalwart for the Browns since his arrival.

Sort of.

Former head coach Hue Jackson seemingly had very little interest in giving Chubb carries as a rookie. In his first six games in the NFL, the Georgia product never had more than three carries in a game. Then-GM John Dorsey had to trade Carlos Hyde to force Jackson to play Chubb.

Chubb ended his rookie year with 996 yards rushing despite being handcuffed for almost the first half of the season.

His production hasn’t stopped since. While he has missed a few games the last two years with injury, Cleveland gave him a contract extension last year. In four seasons, the former Bulldog has 908 carries for 4,816 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Every year, Chubb has had a 5.0 yards per carry average with his lowest carries being 190 in 2020. How good is that?

Nick Chubb is the first RB in NFL history to average at least 5.0 yards per carry on 100+ carries in each of his first four seasons pic.twitter.com/iJU38ZHl1Y — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 6, 2022

While Cleveland may need to upgrade their receivers and get a healthy, quality season from Mayfield, Chubb will continue to be the foundation of the team’s offense along with the offensive line. His first four-season being unique in the history of running backs is just a sign of how good he has been.