What the Browns are getting in Isaac Rochell

The Cleveland Browns are continuing to make moves in free agency and have decided to add depth to the defensive line. It is no secret that the interior of the defensive line is viewed as a tad bit of a weakness, but perhaps adding Isaac Rochell will help fix that.

In an effort to add more veteran bodies to the line, Cleveland signed Isaac Rochell, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Rochell previously spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, but that’s enough of his past. Let’s take a dive into what he can bring to the Browns.

Strengths

Isaac Rochell has seen time in 63 career NFL games and has career totals of 86 tackles with three pass break-ups and he has nine career starts, all with the Chargers along with his 9.5 career sacks, which were all with the Chargers along with his lone interception, which was accomplished with the Chargers.

Rochell is still only 27 years old and has spent the majority of his career as a rotational defensive end, but he may have a better chance at success on the interior for Cleveland. Rochell has above-average size at 6’4″ and 280 pounds with the length to match and impressive strength and a solid good first step.

Rochell clearly has some scheme versatility with NFL experience at defensive end and he checks some interior boxes as well. A former Captain at Notre Dame and Walter Payton Man of the Year Finalist for the Chargers, Rochell clearly has a great attitude on and off the field, which is a major asset to any locker room.

DL Isaac Rochell (Notre Dame, 6'4", 282lbs). Heavy handed, sheds blocks well. Good speed. In great shape. May be a nice 2-Down 5T in draft. pic.twitter.com/mnkN3W3Ad9 — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) February 18, 2017

Weaknesses

Rochell has been a rotational player for a reason and his lack of athleticism really shows up on film. Up to this point, very few people would classify his career as “good”, but there are flashes of quality. The term “J.A.G.” gets thrown around a lot, but just another guy isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Rochell is never going to develop into a high-level starter, but he can provide some decent snaps.

Rochell is not going to make any highlight reel-worthy plays or light up a stat sheet. He can be knocked around by blockers more often than ideal and some of that can be attributed to poor pad level and losing the battle of leverage. Rochell lacks the ideal bend to be on the outside.

