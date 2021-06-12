Browns fans tailgate before Jarvis Landry’s charity softball event

There were a lot of things missing from lives in 2020. For football fans, the lack of tailgating before games was one of them. Cleveland Browns fans certainly missed them especially during a season when the team was finally winning.

No “Muni Lot” shenanigans. No family get-togethers in a random parking lot. No “tailgate hopping” all around the stadium meeting new friends and seeing old friends born out of the tailgate experience.

As many of the limits from 2020 are lifted, Cleveland fans got an early start on getting back to their tailgating ways in advance of Jarvis Landry’s charity softball event.

A video posted this morning by the Lake County Captains, the minor league team that is hosting today’s event, showed a small parking lot starting to fill up with Browns fans tailgating:

To put this video in context, Landry’s event starts at 3 PM with the gates opening at 2 PM. The video, shot before 10 AM, shows a variety of tailgaters all set up and ready to go already.

At least five hours before a charity softball event, Cleveland fans were prepared to enjoy their time together. While there are a lot of great fans around the NFL, Browns fans may once again be showing why they are in the running for the top spot.