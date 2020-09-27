Browns elevate A.J. Green from the practice squad for Week 3

Still battling an injury-riddled secondary, the Cleveland Browns made a move to bolster the depth chart for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

The Browns elevated cornerback A.J. Green from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 3. Green will be capable of playing on Sunday and then revert back to the practice squad without passing through waivers.

Green, an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State, brings some size to the Browns secondary. He also has a relatively healthy body, and that makes him valuable for the Browns. Cleveland will still be without starting CB Greedy Williams, and fellow starter Denzel Ward is questionable with a groin injury suffered in Thursday’s practice.

The Browns can still elevate one more player for Sunday’s game. With starting defensive end Olivier Vernon ruled out and reserve Adrian Clayborn questionable, keep an eye on recent signee Jalen Jelks or Joey Ivie to get the other nod.