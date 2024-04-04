Browns: Deshaun Watson says he will be ready to start Week 1

One of the biggest question marks this offseason has been the health of quarterback Deshaun Watson after shoulder surgery. The Cleveland Browns will need Watson to return to form if they want to go deeper into the playoffs in 2024 after a first-round exit in 2023.

Speaking at an opening of a restaurant where he is an investor, Watson said he will be ready to play in week one. You still need to see him back on the field, but this could be huge for the Browns, knowing the offense must get on the same page.

The Browns have brought in several new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, and their scheme will look much different this season. That said, Watson must get as many reps as possible before the season so they can hit the ground running. It’s do-or-die this season for the Browns quarterback to prove he was worth the capital give up to get him.

“Shoulder is great. Be ready by week 1 for sure” #Browns QB Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/m7skSxf6G4 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 4, 2024

