Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30.

Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his 66-yard touchdown reception, but no one covered him.

On Tuesday, two days before they return to the field against the Steelers, the team’s defensive players tried to fix their communication problems by communicating.

“Before the full defensive meeting, we had a players meeting and just talked about things, and I think the best part about it all honestly is people are mad about stuff like that,” cornerback Greg Newsome II said on Kevin Stefanski’s radio show Tuesday 92.3 The Fan, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “There are some teams who are used to that. We’re not used to that, and we see all the talent we have in the room, so things like that, it should hurt us and we should be mad about it.”

The Browns gave up a 75-yard touchdown to Robbie Anderson in the fourth quarter in the season-opening win over Carolina as Newsome and safety John Johnson III had a communication breakdown.

