Browns CB Myles Harden named one of the NFL Stock Exchange’s Day 3 favorites

Going into day three of the 2024 NFL draft, the NFL Stock Exchange podcast released a show titled “Top 20 My Guys for day three of the draft.” Analyst Conner Rogers started the list by naming Myles Harden, who the Cleveland Browns would later select in the seventh round.

Rogers had great things to say about the South Dakota cornerback, starting by pointing out that he had him ranked as the 121st-best prospect in the draft. He would talk about how experienced Harden is and how comfortable and confident he looks when playing the position, particularly in zone coverage.

Though Harden played primarily on the outside in college, Rogers believes his skill set might be best suited for playing in the slot, and I agree. Harden is a great open-field tackler, especially coming downhill against the run, and is not afraid to play physical football.

It’ll take him some time to adjust to the jump from college to the NFL but the tools are there for him to grow into a quality starter.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire