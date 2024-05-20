Browns Podcast: What does the film say about WR Jamari Thrash?

After adding to the defensive line on day two of the draft, the Browns added more playmaking in the fifth round, selecting Lousiville wide receiver Jamari Thrash. It surprised me that he was still on the board at pick 156 and could turn into great value for Cleveland.

Thrash is a natural separator with great body control and route running. He understands how to trick defensive backs into thinking he is going one way before changing direction and going another. Wide receivers who can win at every level, including as a deep threat, can be a quarterback’s best friend.

Thrash is undersized and struggles against press-man coverage against more physical corners. But he is elusive with the ball in his hands with great short-area quickness and can truck guys when he gets going at times.

You can hear more about the fifth-round pick in this week’s film review podcast by clicking here.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire