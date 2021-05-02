Browns add Kansas State CB Kiondre Thomas as an undrafted free agent

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns continue to add undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL draft. One of the latest is Kansas State cornerback Kiondre Thomas.

A 6-0, 186-pound outside corner, Thomas played for his first three seasons of college at Minnesota before transferring to Kansas State for the 2020 season. He played in all eight games, starting four, and logged four total passes defended while making 27 total tackles.

At Minnesota, Thomas was a full-time player but only started occasionally. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash and blazed an impressive 6.97 in the three-cone drill at his pro day.

Thomas’ agent, Paul Sheehy of Pro Star Sports, made the announcement.

