Brooks Koepka wins 2024 LIV Golf Singapore; Ripper GC claim back-to-back team titles

A pair of Aussie’s made a late charge but it wasn’t enough to catch Brooks Koepka.

Earlier in the week the five-time major champion was downplaying his chances to defend at the upcoming PGA Championship and just a few days later he was raising his fourth LIV Golf trophy after he won 2024 LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday. Koepka shot a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish at 15 under, two shots clear of Ripper GC teammates Cameron Smith (64) and Marc Leishman (66) T-2 at 13 under. Defending champion Talor Gooch (67) finished fourth at 12 under, with Tyrrell Hatton (66) and Thomas Pieters (69) T-5 at 11 under.

Koepka previously won LIV Golf Jeddah (2022, 2023) and LIV Golf Orlando (2023).

Thanks to their captain Smith and his first mate Leishman, the Ripper GC boys took the team title at 32 under, three shots clear of runner-up Fireballs GC and Cleeks GC at 29 under. It’s the second consecutive win for the all-Australian squad after they won their home event last week in Adelaide.

The league is now off for a month until LIV Golf Houston makes its debut, June 7-9 at Golf Club of Houston.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek