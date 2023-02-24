Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges now laughing over Phoenix Suns' trade for Kevin Durant

Mikal Bridges revealed that his favorite player growing up was Kevin Durant, the player whom he was traded for before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

The question asked to the Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges in a recent video was simple: "Favorite athlete growing up?"

The answer, however, took on new meaning after Bridges' trade to the Phoenix Suns earlier this month.

"Kevin Durant," Bridges replied after a moment, chuckling.

Why the laughs?

Bridges was part of the package Phoenix sent to Brooklyn in exchange for Durant at the NBA trade deadline.

Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up.

But he understands it.

More:Did Phoenix Suns hold Mikal Bridges back? ESPN analyst slammed for Brooklyn Nets take

After the trade, which also sent Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks to Brooklyn for Durant and T.J. Warren, Bridges told reporters that he wasn't shocked by the move.

"It's KD," Bridges said. "I get it. I 100 percent get it. That's just how it is. I would rather say I'd rather be happy that I got traded for KD than probably like somebody else who I didn't think would be good or something like that. So just being a realist at the end of the day.

"Obviously, I'm going to miss everyone there, miss my home, miss all my friends that's back there, but I get it. You're getting Kevin Durant, bro. Maybe I would have probably made that trade too."

Bridges is even laughing about it now, too.

More:Phoenix Suns fans lament losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in Kevin Durant trade

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant trade twist makes Nets' Mikal Bridges laugh