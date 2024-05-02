Brooklyn’s Dorian Finney-Smith proposed as a top trade target for Chicago Bulls

Veteran Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith was recently proposed as a top trade target for Chicago Bulls for their 2024 NBA offseason. Does the Florida alum make sense for Chicago to add to their rebuilding roster? If you ask Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, he believes this to be the case.

The Nets forward fits the bill of a 3-and-D wing he believes the Bulls should be looking to add this postseason, and should not be especially costly to pick up from a listless Nets organization in need of a retooling. “His 3-point percentage has dipped the past two seasons (34.3%), but his 2023 deadline deal to Brooklyn meant the quality of shot-creators around him did, too,” writes Buckley. “If he had some more prolific offensive threats—like, say, DeRozan and Coby White—maybe his perimeter percentage would perk back up.”

“Over Finney-Smith’s final two full seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, he averaged 2.1 3-pointers with a 39.5% splash rate,” he adds.

Who will be the Chicago Bulls' toughest free agency decision? https://t.co/7Ej0IxFiGN pic.twitter.com/2B8IvYnwTH — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) May 2, 2024

“If his 3-ball falls anywhere near that rate, he is a legitimate two-way asset given how much value he brings to the defensive end,” suggests the B/R analyst.

We can see the vision, and as long as we weren’t talking about much more than an average first round pick and salary ballast, we would be on board.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire