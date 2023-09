Bronny James misses first USC practice, but coach says he's 'doing very well'

Bronny James' journey back to the court is continuing, and though he's not ready to jump back into basketball yet, that day is definitely coming.

The USC men's basketball team held its first practice Monday, and while the 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James is still not ready to resume basketball activities after going into cardiac arrest in July, USC head coach Andy Enfield was able to give a positive update on how he's doing.

"Bronny's doing very well," Enfield said after USC practice via ESPN. "But we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him."

Bronny went into cardiac arrest during a team workout July 24. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and stabilized, though the entire ordeal was terrifying for the James family and Bronny's new USC teammates. He was released from the hospital after three days and was diagnosed with a treatable congenital heart defect.

USC basketball player Bronny James jokes during a football game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on Aug. 26. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Though Bronny is around the team "when he can be," this break from basketball is giving him a chance to flash his academic abilities. According to Enfield, "His grades are excellent right now, and he's being the true student-athlete."

Bronny will likely return to the team at some point this season, and Enfield is excited for that to happen.

"We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team," Enfield said. "But that'll be all sorted out. He's the ultimate teammate because he cares about winning, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates. When you watch him on the court and you're around them, that's the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes — and it's contagious.

“So that’s why we’ll miss that here until he gets back. But he’s certainly a big part of our team.”

USC will open its season against Kansas State on Nov. 6.