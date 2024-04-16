15 Steelers free agents who remain unsigned

The Pittsburgh Steelers have put on a free agency show like they have never done before this offseason. Many critical voids have been filled, and things have been quiet with the NFL draft just over three weeks away.

Pittsburgh has 15 free agents who remain without a team — linebackers chief among them. Given how recent seasons have played out, it seems the Steelers can’t have enough quality depth there. Re-signing guys like Markus Golden and Kwon Alexander might be a smart move.

Here are the former Steelers players who could (or not) make their way back to the Steel City.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire