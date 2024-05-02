Broncos view Nick Gargiulo as a guard who can play center

With their final pick in the 2024 NFL draft last week, the Denver Broncos added interior offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo.

“I am excited for the opportunity to play for such a great franchise,” Gargiulo said during a call with reporters after being picked by the Broncos. “Regardless of when my name was called, I am really thankful to them for the opportunity.”

Gargiulo (6-5, 318 pounds) started his career as a tackle at Yale before later moving to center. He then transferred to South Carolina ahead of his final season. Gargiulo played both as a center and as a guard with the Gamecocks.

Denver views him as a guard first who can move around as needed.

“I think that he is a guard who can swing inside,” general manager George Paton said. “He’s played center. [He is a] Yale transfer, really smart, tough, physical. Kind of fits our mold. So we think it’s a good get for where we got him.”

Draft picks typically have better odds than undrafted players to make the 53-man roster, but Gargiulo will face an uphill battle this summer. The Broncos already have Quinn Meinerz, Ben Powers and Luke Wattenberg at guard, so Gargiulo will need to impress during preseason to make the team.

