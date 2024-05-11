Broncos signing QB Bo Nix to 4-year contract

The Denver Broncos have officially inked their first round draft pick (12th overall), quarterback Bo Nix to his rookie contract on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Nix is the first of the first round quarterbacks to sign his rookie deal, according to Schefter.

Nix signed his rookie contract on the first day of Broncos rookie minicamp, which continues through May 12. Nix and his fellow rookies got to make their first impressions on head coach Sean Payton, the coaching staff and even members of the Walton-Penner ownership group.

Nix joined offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, running back Audric Estime, wide receiver Devaughn Vele and defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine who all signed their rookie contracts in the past week.

Nix’s contract is a four-year deal, fully guaranteed and worth up to $18.61 million, according to Schefter. This is quite the investment in the young signal-caller, who the franchise hopes to be the face of the team in the near future. The biggest question remains: Who will the Broncos start Week 1? It is too soon to tell.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire