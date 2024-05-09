Broncos signing WR Devaughn Vele to 4-year rookie contract

The Denver Broncos have signed former University of Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele to his initial four-year contract, according to 9New’s Mike Klis.

The Broncos selected Vele in the seventh round (235th overall) in the draft.

Vele’s contract is projected to be $4.124 million on his four-year pact, with a $104,480 signing bonus, according to the Denver’ Post’s Parker Gabriel. The 6-4 Vele is projected to be a backup pass-catcher, who may fight for time along the front lines of Sean Payton’s passing attack. Vele looks to help fill the void that was left by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was traded in the offseason to the Cleveland Browns.

Vele is among the first batch of Broncos’ draftees to sign their rookie contract. Fellow seventh-round pick Nick Garguilo and fifth-round pick Audric Estime also signed their respective four-year contracts on Wednesday.

The contracts are set to become official when rookie minicamp starts on Friday, May 10.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire