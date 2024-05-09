Broncos signing RB Audric Estime to 4-year contract

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with former Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, according to 9News’ Mike Klis.

Estime (6-1, 215 pounds) was the Broncos’ fifth-round selection (147th overall) in the 2024 NFL draft. Although Estime ran the slowest 40-yard dash among running backs, a 4.71 effort, he redeemed himself at Notre Dame’s pro day, running a 4.58.

Estime is projected to earn $4.359 million over his four-year deal, including a $795,000 base salary and a $339,120 signing bonus. Estime’s 2024 cap hit will be $879,780, according to the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson.

Estime has already been compared to current Denver running back Javonte Williams, for his ability to bruise after contact, and running through tackles. Williams and Estime will likely compete for playing time as the three-down back in head coach Sean Payton’s offensive system.

Estime was one of three Broncos rookies to sign their rookie contracts on Wednesday. Estime was joined by wide receiver Devaughn Vele and offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo as the first rookies to ink their respective deals.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire