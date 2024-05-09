Broncos signing OL Nick Gargiulo to 4-year contract

The Denver Broncos have agreed on a four-year contract with offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, according to 9New’s Mike Klis.

The 6-5, 318 pound offensive lineman from both Yale and South Carolina was the second-to-last pick in the 2024 NFL draft (256th overall). Gargiulo performed well in the NFL combine, running a 5.25 40-yard dash.

The projected terms of Gargiulo’s four-year deal is $4.1 million with a $80,732 signing bonus, according to the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel.

Gargiulo is an extremely versatile offensive lineman, who played both guard and center during his college career. The Broncos are looking for depth along the offensive line, where there has been severe injury problems throughout the past couple years. Gargiulo could have a legitimate spot at providing a solid backup at either guard or center.

His size, speed and experience in college should be an asset to an offensive line that features Mike McGlinchey and Garett Bolles in the trenches up front.

Gargiulo was part of the first batch of draftees by the Broncos to sign their rookie contracts. He was joined by wide receiver Devaughn Vele and running back Audric Estime.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire